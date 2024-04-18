Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.

Houston has not released details but says the deal addresses teachers' concerns around such things as pay and classroom conditions.

News of the agreement comes after conciliation talks began with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union on Monday.

The talks started after the union received an overwhelming strike mandate from 98 per cent of members who voted.

Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting today that he took part in the talks late Monday.

He says he believes the agreement is one that teachers can be proud of.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

