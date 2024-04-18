ATLANTIC
More

    • Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.

    Houston has not released details but says the deal addresses teachers' concerns around such things as pay and classroom conditions.

    News of the agreement comes after conciliation talks began with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union on Monday.

    The talks started after the union received an overwhelming strike mandate from 98 per cent of members who voted.

    Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting today that he took part in the talks late Monday.

    He says he believes the agreement is one that teachers can be proud of.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News