    • N.S. to spend $1 billion on 40K houses

    The Nova Scotia government announced a billion-dollar investment in 40,000 housing units as part of a new plan on Monday.

    The province says its five-year housing plan – called Our Homes, Action for Housing – will inject an expected $1 billion into the housing sector.

    According to a report by Turner Drake & Partners, the current construction rate in Nova Scotia, which puts roughly 6,000 housing units on the market every year, will create a shortage of 41,200 units by 2027-2028.

    “Housing is a shared responsibility, and we need all levels of government, non-profits, developers and communities working together to solve these unprecedented housing challenges,” said John Lohr, minister of Municipal Affairs. “This plan is a collection of action we’ve already taken and a road map of where we intend to go as we continue to work diligently with our partners.”

    The province says the new plan was informed by an assessment report that received feedback from 21,000 Nova Scotians.

