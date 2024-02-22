N.S. university getting $13.9M nursing facility

Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., is getting nearly $14 million from the provincial government to build a new nurse training facility.

According to a news release from the province, the facility, which is expected to be open for the 2026-2027 academic year, will have a dry lab, clinic teaching spaces, and simulation rooms. The province is spending $13.9 million on the facility, which will offer a full, permanent nursing program.

“A new facility marks a significant milestone for nursing at Acadia, offering students a specialized learning environment tailored to the health-care industry,” said Dr. Jeff Hennessy, president and vice-chancellor at Acadia University, in the release. “Beyond benefiting nursing students, it has the opportunity to enhance the campus-wide learning experience by fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.

“This support not only prepares students for the workforce but also empowers Acadia students to make a meaningful impact on healthcare in our region and throughout the province.”

The release says Acadia, which received $1.9 million from the province, launched a satellite nursing program in partnership with Cape Breton University last year.

The full-time program aims to graduate 63 nurses every year. Roughly 50 per cent of nursing seats in the program will be designated for African Nova Scotians, Mi’kmaq and other Indigenous people.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2025.

