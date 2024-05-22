N.S. updates student assistance formula

Nova Scotia has updated its student assistance formula to better help post-secondary education seekers.

According to a news release from the province, the new formula aligns the Nova Scotia Student Assistance program with its federal counterpart to better reflect the financial pressures of the current housing and living costs.

“The enhanced living allowances for Nova Scotian students is a positive step in ensuring that students have access to financial support that accurately reflects the costs of housing during their studies,” said Georgia Saleski, executive director of Students Nova Scotia, in the release.

The formula change – which will cost an estimated $2.9 million in the 2024-2025 academic year – will provide a higher living allowance, meaning some students may qualify for more assistance.

