New Brunswick school district, city prepares for heat wave
It's going to be a hot couple of days in New Brunswick.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the province, saying, "a period of very hot and humid weather is occurring."
The mini-heat wave is expected to last the next three days.
Tuesday’s high was expected to be between 30 and 32 C with the Humidex around 35 to 37 C.
Wednesday could be even hotter with temperatures expected to soar to 35 C with the Humidex reaching as high as 43 C.
The City of Moncton's outdoor pools don't open until Saturday, but many of its splash pads have opened early.
The Anglophone East School District is proceeding with normal operations this week, but safety measures have been put in place for the expected heat wave.
In a letter to parents, district superintendent Randy MacLEAN said hydration is essential.
"We will ensure that students and staff have constant access to fresh water. We encourage your child to drink regularly throughout the day," he said.
School activities, both indoors and outdoors, have been adjusted and some could be cancelled or rescheduled.
Forest Glen School in Moncton has already cancelled some of their outdoor activities for the next couple days.
The district is also recommending students wear light and cool clothing to help stay comfortable in the heat.
Downtown Moncton at lunchtime. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
NB Lung is warning New Brunswickers to stay cool, stay inside, stay hydrated and to check in on loved ones.
"People living with lung disease, children, and the elderly are more susceptible to the harms of extreme heat," NB Lung posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Mel McNamara and two of her co-workers decided to eat lunch at city hall, but might not do the same thing on Wednesday.
“I think we may stay inside tomorrow. Tomorrow may be too hot,” said McNamara. “It’s worrisome. I mean we’re just at the beginning and it came on so fast. It is concerning.”
People in the province are being urged to stay hydrated, check on older family members and neighbours and watch for early signs of heat illness such as fatigue and headaches.
Susan Goguen has already made preparations.
“Just making sure the air conditioner filters are all clean and in good working order. Lots of sun blocker on the ready. All the pets are brought in and they’re nice and comfortable and cool. And drink lots of water. Lots and lots,” said Goguen.
There’s also concern for Moncton’s homeless population.
The city has bought two misting tents for those living on the streets and all shelters are opening their doors for drop-ins to get out of the heat.
A misting tent has been set up at a homeless shelter and community hub on St. George Street in Moncton, N.B.
Marc Belliveau, co-chair of the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee, said they’ve had a plan for a couple of months.
“Executing misting tents to the John Howard Hub as well as Ensemble. All agencies have gotten ready this week with water, freezies, sunscreen. Make sure first-aid kits, snacks, we have everything ready. As shelters, we’ve opened our doors. We have an extra 120 seats available,” said Belliveau.
Homeless advocate John Renton was handing out freezies in the afternoon and planned to pass around bottles of water in the evening.
“Today with the weather, with the heat and the Humidex, I’m worried about hydration of people. My friends are out on the streets, on the sidewalks and the parks and wherever they can be to get a little respite from the heat,” said Renton.
Homeless advocate John Renton hands out freezies on St. George Street in Moncton, N.B., early Tuesday afternoon.
Mexi’s manager Jimmy Gallant said when the heat gets extreme, business can slow down on patios, but they still make sure the staff is taken care of.
“We usually go pick up a coupe of flats of Gatorade just to kind of keep the boys hydrated in the back and the staff out front hydrated as well. We definitely don’t want anyone passing out,” said Gallant.
People are also being encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible and to limit their physical activity until at least Friday when it’s expected to cool off a bit.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls with planned power outage during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Extreme heat and tornadoes forecast for parts of Eastern Canada
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
-
Victims of North York shooting were co-owners of business: sources
Almost 24 hours after a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, police are still on scene investigating how this crime unfolded and new details have surfaced about the victims.
-
One person rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Calgary
-
Third-party agency to investigate Calgary water main break, city says
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Edmonton
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
'Do you guys have tickets?': From road-trip nightmare to Stanley Cup front-row seats
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
-
Police in Parkland County looking for rightful owners of stolen firearms
A report of a suspicious vehicle last week led mounties to a man in possession of stolen goods and suspected drugs.
Montreal
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls with planned power outage during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
Don't leave kids alone in cars or pools during Montreal heat wave: health officials
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
Ottawa
-
Water main break outside CHEO cuts off water, air conditioning on hottest day of the year
A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted, cutting off drinking water and air conditioning.
-
Clear garbage bags possible for Ottawa in the future
Your garbage may be on display for your neighbours and waste collectors in the future through clear garbage bags, if Ottawa's new three-bag limit is not effective in reducing the amount of waste heading to landfills.
-
Ottawa police reveal 10-year report on traffic stop race data, suggesting continued racial bias
The outcome of traffic stops in the city of Ottawa in the last 10 years show Black and Middle Eastern drivers were more likely to be pulled over, but also more likely to be released without charges, suggesting a possible pattern of racial bias, according to the results of a major report on Ottawa police traffic stops.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
12-year-old responsible for fake bomb threat at Simcoe, Ont. school: OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 12-year-old is responsible for making a bomb threat at St. Joseph’s School in Simcoe.
Barrie
-
Heat wave pushes power usage to peak levels
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
-
Widespread power outage impacts services in Orillia, including hospital
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
-
Woman accused in Simcoe County sex & drug trafficking case seeks bail
A woman accused alongside several men in a human and drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County hopes to be granted bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Ontario reaches deal with First Nations to upgrade roads, support other projects near Ring of Fire
The provincial government has signed agreements with First Nations near the Ring of Fire area in northwestern Ontario to provide funding for highway infrastructure, skills training and other projects.
Kitchener
-
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
-
Smash and grab robbery at Elmira jewelry store
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Windsor
-
Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
-
-
Windsor officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery
A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.
Winnipeg
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
-
Security guards assaulted, hundreds of dollars in cosmetics stolen from Osborne Shoppers Drug Mart
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
-
Dozens line up in the rain as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opens its doors
A steady stream of rain didn't dampen spirits Tuesday morning as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opened its doors.
Regina
-
Sask. premier clears the air, says he 'doesn't believe in chemtrails'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday that he doesn't believe in chemtrails during a news conference at Canada's Farm Show.
-
Traffic blitz in Moose Jaw sees 140 tickets issued, over 700 vehicles stopped
Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) were busy last week during a two day enforcement blitz that focused on everything from speeding to impaired driving.
-
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
-
Human remains found in burned Sask. home once connected to Tiki Laverdiere murder
A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.
-
'She's off the charts': Sask. Grade 9 student says her mom's cancer diagnosis stoked her passion for research
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver loses appeal after court rules woman's birds are pets, not poultry
The City of Vancouver has lost an appeal in B.C. Supreme Court challenging a ruling made last year that a woman's two guinea fowl hens were being kept as pets, not poultry.
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
'Swiftie swindle': Vancouver Island police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scam
Police on Vancouver Island are warning fans about a “Swiftie swindle” scamming Taylor Swift fans out of their money with fraudulent ticket sales on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
Major B.C. shipbuilding company fined $710K after worker suffers carbon monoxide poisoning
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
-
'Swiftie swindle': Vancouver Island police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scam
Police on Vancouver Island are warning fans about a “Swiftie swindle” scamming Taylor Swift fans out of their money with fraudulent ticket sales on social media.
-
B.C. safety agency moves to cut risks for construction cranes after fatal accidents
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.