New health plan sparks optimism in New Brunswick
With health ministers seemingly joining together and new strategies on the table for health care across Canada, there is a sense of positivity in New Brunswick Friday.
“Anytime the federal government with provinces and territories agree on elements such as these, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Stéphane Robichaud, New Brunswick Health Council CEO.
“It ensures that we’re all rowing, or more of us are rowing, in the same direction.”
Coming out of the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Health Ministers’ Meeting this week was a five part work plan.
One of the steps is strengthening and sharing standardized health data, which is expected to improve current barriers and also allow for better planning for future health workforce needs.
Robichaud says from the perspective of the New Brunswick Health Council, the focus on this data is extremely important.
“I think many citizens don’t realize that our health systems across the country have a very poor grasp on resources. So at a time when we’re speaking so much about human resources, the importance of recruitment, part of the strategy also needs to be on how we better utilize these resources and at the council this is one of the area we’ve been working on over the years and it’s the weak link of our health system,” he said.
Adding, “anything that helps us understand where the needs can be can help us from an education perspective, from a recruitment perspective, but also very importantly from a management perspective.”
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland also brought forward speeding up the process for international doctors to join Canada’s workforce and making it easier for doctors and nurses to work in different Canadian jurisdictions, which Robichaud cited as another positive aspect of the plan.
“It’s one of these things of eliminating a barrier that we should not have,” he said.
Another group that walked away from this year’s meeting feeling a sense of optimism was the New Brunswick Nurses Union.
“We were able to discuss with Minister Holland the main issues facing nurses across the country and I think he really heard the problems that nurses are facing from coast to coast to coast and he was very interested in how do we find solutions to our health care system,” said Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union.
She says the union had the opportunity to meet with Minister Holland and the Chief Nursing Officer for Canada on Wednesday, as well as hold a policy breakfast with all the ministers on Thursday morning.
Another item at the top of the priority list is the creation of a nursing retention tool kit.
“It’s about how do we put measures in place to respect the nurses that are there, support the nurses that are there, reduce their working stressers and give them some what of a work life home life balance, so those are big broad strokes that we hope to see addressed in that tool kit,” she said.
Adding that one of the biggest focuses has to be on retaining the most experienced nursing staff.
“We know right now efforts are being placed on internationally educated nurses and bringing in more and more folks to do the work in our health care system, however, if we don’t have the experienced staff and the expertise in the work place to mentor, orient and support new hires into our system, we’re setting them up to fail,” said Doucet.
She says, at the bare minimum, she left the meeting in P.E.I. feeling hopeful that the federal health minister has heard what nurses are facing and she’s calling it a positive step, at least for now.
“I think because the health ministers, both federal, provincial, territorial have heard the voice of nurses through their union presidents in every jurisdiction and this has become the priority for all jurisdictions, we are pleased with this outcome, however we also recognize there’s still a lot of work to be done,” said Doucet.
During the policy breakfast Thursday morning, she said the union had the chance to talk about other issues such as travel agency nurses, hours of work and retention of experienced and expert nurses in the system.
She says these are topics that still need to be addressed and fixed in New Brunswick.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
'Working at it hard': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor in Israel
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
Former Mountie acknowledges tension between intelligence units within RCMP
A former senior Mountie acknowledges there were tensions from time to time between an intelligence unit he led and one run by Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged with breaching Canada's secrets law.
DEVELOPING A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.
Toronto
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
Police add patrols around GTA Jewish communities amid fears, safety concerns
There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Business groups applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Calgary brothers join fight in Israel: 'No way I was going to stay at home'
A trio of Calgary brothers have joined the Israel Defence Forces after the country engaged in a battle with Hamas.
-
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protest planned for downtown Montreal on Friday night
A major pro-Palestinian protest is planned in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening. The 'MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!' is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the groups website.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Quebec to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students at English universities
Tuition fees for some non-Quebec university students are set to nearly double next year as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking newcomers.
Edmonton
-
'Sometimes it's good to get smacked': Oilers aiming for revenge after 8-1 loss to Canucks
The coach didn't sugarcoat it and neither did the players. The Edmonton Oilers "laid an egg" and "got smacked" 8-1 on Wednesday night in Vancouver.
-
$325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case
Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.
-
City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows
The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.
Northern Ontario
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit near Timmins even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
Lots of twisted metal but fortunately, no injuries
Five vehicle chain-reaction crash on Adelaide St. at Oxford during morning commute in London.
Winnipeg
-
Swearing-in ceremony for Manitoba premier scheduled to take place next week
Manitoba's new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest
The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with murder following investigation
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a homicide that took place on Oct. 1 in Deschambault Lake.
-
Cocaine, meth seized in $4 million Sask. drug bust
Saskatchewan RCMP seized a cache of drugs worth roughly $4 million during a traffic stop in Maidstone this summer.
-
Sask. school division says it lost nearly $3,800 of public money after employee allegedly stole fuel
Horizon School Divison in east-central Saskatchewan says it lost nearly $3,800 after one of its employees allegedly stole fuel.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor announces legal action in ongoing fight over police transition
The City of Surrey is asking for a judge to review a provincial order that directed the city to continue with the transition to a municipal police force.
-
New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler
Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.
-
Inmate taken to outside hospital after assault at B.C. prison
Mounties have been notified after an assault at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week.
Regina
-
Woman killed in single-vehicle collision in Indian Head
A 19-year-old woman from Qu’Appelle is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the town of Indian Head, Sask. RCMP said.
-
Sask. man dead following multi-vehicle collision
A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Cocaine, meth seized in $4 million Sask. drug bust
Saskatchewan RCMP seized a cache of drugs worth roughly $4 million during a traffic stop in Maidstone this summer.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP looking for teens after $3K in fragrances stolen in Langford
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for two teenagers after thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen in Langford.
-
Comox Valley homeless population doubles since 2020: report
New data shows a huge jump in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Comox Valley. "They’re not just numbers. These are real people. They're parents, kids, family members, friends."
-
Fish farm giant Mowi suing former fisheries ministers for Discovery Islands closures
An international aquaculture giant is suing two former Canadian fisheries ministers for alleged damages from a federal decision to close fish farms in B.C.'s Discovery Islands region.