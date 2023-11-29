ATLANTIC
More

    • New 'long overdue' school big relief for N.B. community

    Jenna Morton and her husband Alex have been advocates for a new elementary school in Salisbury, N.B., for years.

    On Tuesday, they finally got their wish.

    “This is so long overdue,” said Jenna.

    As part of the province's capital budget for public school infrastructure, $20.1 million has been set aside for six major capital projects, including a new Salisbury Elementary School.

    “This school is from the Cold War era. It literally has pieces falling apart. There's no sense trying to bring this up to code. We need a new school,” Jenna said.

    Alex Morton said the province identified a need for a new building back in 2015.

    “It's almost 75 years old and doesn't meet the needs of a growing community,” said Alex. “The whole community is very invested in the process and are supportive. This is excellent news and now needs to be followed through.”

    Their twin boys should be at the elementary school, but due to overcrowding they have to attend the middle school right next door.

    “With the elementary school here in Salisbury we're in a very strange situation where it only goes to Grade 5 because there's no room for the Grade 5’s. The Grade 5’s go over to the middle school here,” said Jenna.

    Replacing the aging school was tops on the district's major capital priority wish list and Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell said it was long overdue.

    “We’re very thrilled. It’s been a long process. I want to give kudos to our parents who have been patient, but have been advocating for almost a decade for this new school,” said Campbell. “The building floods. There's ceiling tiles falling out. Light fixtures falling out. It's just an older facility that's crammed.”

    Also announced on Tuesday, a new K-12 Anglophone school to be built in Dieppe.

    Anglophone East School District Superintendent Randy MacLEAN said he went through a range of emotions when he heard the news.

    “Everything from excitement to relief to pride to fear because the real work is about to begin,” said MacLEAN. “We worked with the community in Dieppe last year. This was our plan. We rolled it out and they’re very much in support.”

    MacLEAN said there was a definite need for another English school in a predominantly French community.

    “We’re busing almost 600 students to Moncton High from Dieppe,” said MacLEAN. “We’re adding students every day.”

    The province also announced École Saint-Henri in Moncton will get an addition and upgrade.

    The Department of Education said all the projects in the Greater Moncton Area are expected to be initiated within the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

    Bessborough and Hillcrest schools in Moncton will also stay open through capital budget funding.

    The other major projects announced by the province include:

    • A replacement for George Street Middle School in Fredericton;
    • An infrastructure addition to Tabusintac Community School;
    • A new facility to replace Forest Hill and Liverpool Street Elementary schools in Fredericton. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News