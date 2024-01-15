ATLANTIC
    • New N.B. nursing graduates won't have to pay registration fees

    Nursing graduates in New Brunswick won’t have to pay first-time registration fees as the province seeks to reduce financial barriers for applicants.

    According to a Monday news release from the province, the government will spend $2.7 million over five years, which will result in roughly $500 in savings for each recent graduate.

    “Nursing recruitment is key to ensuring we have a well-staffed health-care system that can provide New Brunswickers with the care they need,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in the release. “Working with the Nurses Association of New Brunswick to reduce the barriers for nurses entering the profession is one more way we are working to increase staffing, which benefits patients and ensures other health-care workers are part of a well-resourced team.”

    In the release, Arlene Dunn, minister of post-secondary education, training, and labour, noted enrollment in nursing programs in the province has increased by more than 90 per cent in the last five years.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

