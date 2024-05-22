North Atlantic right whale calf presumed dead, fifth of the season

A fifth North Atlantic right whale calf of the season is presumed dead, according to an environmental organization.

In a social media post, Oceana said the whale Skittle has been seen twice without her baby “during a time when the calf…still depends heavily on her mother for survival.”

Due to this absence, the calf is now presumed dead.

“This is the fifth baby this calving season to be presumed dead, with four missing and one killed by a ship strike,” the post reads. “Every new calf is critical to the recovery of this critically endangered species.”

Last week, the whale Shelagh was spotted entangled in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. In a previous interview with CTV News Atlantic, Kim Elmslie, campaign director with Oceana Canada, said one study found even minor entanglements can limit a female whale’s ability to calve.