Nova Scotia caps international student numbers at 12K

Nova Scotia, following the federal government’s changes to the international study permit program, is capping the total amount of international student applications at 12,900 this year.

According to a news release from the province, the cap represents a drop of roughly 7,000 compared to last year. The limit will be distributed as follows:

11,565 to the province’s 10 universities and Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC)

710 to 12 private career colleges

526 to nine language schools

The release says Nova Scotia universities had roughly 14,500 full-time international students as of Oct. 1, 2023, while NSCC reported 1,183 international students at the same time.

“International students are important to our province’s growth and economy, and we want them to have a good experience when they come to study, live and work here,” said Brian Wong, minister of advanced education, in the release. “We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to allocating the federal cap across the province, considering many factors like enrolment in our high-needs programs and managing growth in communities. That said, we will continue to advocate for a greater allocation from the federal government.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced the changes to its international study permit program last January.

