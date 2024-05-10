Nova Scotia hospitals receiving 4 new MRI machines

Hospitals in Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., are receiving four new medical resonance imaging (MRI) machines this year.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the QEII Halifax Infirmary will replace two MRIs as part of its expansion project. The QEII Foundation has also bought a new relocatable MRI machine, which can go to different facilities and will be operational at the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre by the end of July.

The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation bought a new MRI and it will be in service at the hospital in June.

“Patients whose concerns are not as urgent as others are waiting too long for this important diagnostic testing,” said Dr. James Clarke, head of diagnostic imaging in the Central Zone, in the release. “By working with government, foundation partners and business, we are using every avenue to make this care more accessible and timelier to those who need it.”

MRIs use magnets and a computer to take detailed pictures inside bodies to inform doctors about treatment. The Victoria General Hospital’s MRI is scheduled for replacement next year.

