Nova Scotia launches health-care app

Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.

YourHealthNS allows people to navigate the province’s health-care system, using it to access same-day virtual care, chat with a care navigator, and other services.

"If Nova Scotians can't find the healthcare information they need, they can't make decisions about how to access care," said Premier Tim Houston in a Wednesday news release. "YourHealthNS will help Nova Scotians find the right care when they need it, no matter where they are in the province."

YourHealthNS can also be found online. Anyone with a valid health card number and email address can register for virtual care.