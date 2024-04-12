Nova Scotia mass shooting: RCMP officers cleared of wrongdoing in firehall shooting
No criminal charges should be laid against two Mounties who mistakenly shot at a bystander outside a Nova Scotia firehall as police were searching for the man responsible for a mass shooting that would claim 22 lives, Ontario's police watchdog says.
In a report released Friday, the independent Special Investigations Unit said RCMP constables Terry Brown and Dave Melanson acted reasonably when they opened fire outside the Onslow firehall on the morning of April 19, 2020.
No one was hurt, but some people inside the firehall, including two firefighters, were left traumatized. In all, five shots were fired. Bullet fragments hit an outside wall, the firehall's garage door and a fire truck.
Onslow was one of more than a dozen largely rural communities the killer drove through during a 13-hour rampage that started in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020. Disguised as a Mountie and driving a car that looked exactly like an RCMP cruiser, Gabriel Wortman fatally shot 13 people on the first night, and the next day he killed another nine people, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer.
He was shot dead later that day by two Mounties at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.
The SIU's report marks the second time Brown and Melanson have been cleared of wrongdoing.
In March 2021, Nova Scotia's police oversight agency, the Serious Incident Response Team, found that the "totality of the evidence" led the officers to believe the killer was standing just 88 metres away when they stopped their unmarked car in front of the firehall.
At the time, Brown and Melanson had been told about the gunman's replica RCMP cruiser and that he was wearing a high-visibility orange safety vest.
The officers later told SIRT investigators that as they drove past the firehall, they spotted an RCMP cruiser in the parking lot and a man in a reflective vest standing next to the vehicle. The SIRT report says the two officers repeatedly tried to advise other RCMP officers by radio of what they were seeing but couldn't get through because the radios were jammed by too many transmissions.
Both officers exited their vehicle with their rifles, and the report says they yelled, "Police!" and "Show your hands!" That's when the man in the vest ducked behind the car and ran toward the firehall, the SIRT report says. One officer fired four shots and the other a single shot.
The Nova Scotia watchdog concluded the officers had a "lawful excuse" to fire their guns.
"They discharged their weapons in order to prevent further deaths or serious injuries," SIRT's report said. "The (officers) had reasonable grounds to believe the person they saw, who was disobeying their orders, was the mass murderer who had, in the preceding hour, killed three more persons."
But questions were raised about the report by Nova Scotia's police oversight agency soon after it was released.
The two firefighters who were in the firehall, Chief Greg Muise and deputy chief Darrell Currie, have pushed for a further investigation, saying the officers should be held accountable for endangering lives, damaging property and causing mental health issues for many of the people involved.
Calls for another investigation grew after a federal-provincial public inquiry released its final, 3,000-page report in March of last year. The report was intensely critical of the RCMP's overall response to the mass shooting and its near-miss at the firehall.
"The RCMP command group did not recognize the gravity of the Onslow firehall shooting," says one of the inquiry report's main findings. "They failed to take the necessary steps to evaluate the circumstances of the shooting, secure the scene, or evaluate the involved members' capacity to continue with the critical incident response."
As well, the inquiry found that after the shooting, "the RCMP failed to adhere to its policies and the Serious Incident Response Team regulations with respect to the procedures that must be followed after a serious incident that attracts SIRT jurisdiction."
In April 2023, the Nova Scotia watchdog asked its Ontario counterpart to determine if the inquiry had unearthed evidence that could have affected SIRT's previous decision not to charge Melanson and Brown.
The SIU report released Friday says the inquiry heard that the man police mistook for the killer -- emergency management co-ordinator David Westlake -- had denied the Mounties' assertions that he had ducked and ran just before the officers opened fire.
Westlake told inquiry investigators that at no time did he hear anyone yelling at him to show his hands. As well, of the eight people living near the firehall who spoke to inquiry investigators, none reported hearing anyone say, "Show your hands!"
The SIU report notes that the Mountie who was inside the parked RCMP cruiser, Const. Dave Gagnon, told the inquiry that he did not hear any police commands even though his window was down.
The Ontario watchdog's report says the new evidence, if true, could change SIRT's decision "because (Westlake's) ignoring commands and ducking was part of the basis for the (officers') belief that (he) was the gunman."
"If they did not issue verbal commands, there is also an argument that resorting to lethal force was unnecessary because they did not try lesser tactics to gain compliance," the report says.
The SIU, however, concluded that this evidence falls short of justifying criminal charges partly because it was deemed unreliable. The report found that Westlake's assertions were at odds with notes he took later that day.
According to the SIU, Westlake's notes say that as officers in a grey car yelled "get down," he then "ducked and ran into main entry" of the firehall as shots rang out.
As for the others who said the officers did not issue commands, the report says it's possible they simply did not hear them.
"The new material evidence is not so cogent as to tip the balance in favour of the more incriminating scenario as far as the officers' potential criminal liability is concerned," the report concludes.
"The totality of the evidence, including the new material evidence, does not give rise to a reasonable belief that either officer acted without the justification."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
1 dead, 13 injured after 18-wheeler intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office
A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen into a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver's licence had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike
Israel on Friday braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
-
Midges are back. Here’s what they are, and why they matter
It’s almost that time of year again, when going for a walk on a sunny day might just mean walking into a swarm of black gnats.
-
Mississauga, Ont. rental car business was stealing vehicles from client driveways, police allege
Police have seized 22 stolen vehicles following an investigation into a Mississauga rental car business.
Calgary
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
-
Dog owner accused of assaulting woman at Sue Higgins Park
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman who was walking her dog at Sue Higgins Park this week.
-
Peculiar produce helping cut grocery bills, amid challenges to healthy eating
More Calgarians are finding ways to chop grocery bills and cut back on food waste by using apps, including one focussed on odd-looking fruits and veggies.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
-
Spruce Grove home suffers serious damage in Friday fire
A Spruce Grove home was badly damaged by a fire on Friday.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Ottawa
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Man on a bike taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown
An adult male on a bike has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown Friday afternoon.
London
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP
Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
-
Nine stolen rental vehicles recovered, charges laid in fraud investigation
Five people are facing more than 50 charges for allegedly stealing vehicles from rental companies and used car dealerships across southwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Cycling community looks to sanction trails Black Oak Heritage Park
Black Oak Heritage Park is one part of what will soon make up the Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
-
Cocaine and shotgun ammunition seized on Church Street
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.
Winnipeg
-
Moose on the loose in Oakville
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
-
Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
-
Operator of Winnipeg magic mushroom shop given house arrest sentence
One of the operators of an illegal magic mushroom shop that popped up in Osborne Village last year will serve nine months of house arrest for her role in the operation.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
Regina rental prices up nearly 20 per cent in 1 year, report says
Average rental prices for one and two-bedroom apartments or condos in Regina increased nearly 20 per cent in one year’s time, according to a report.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
Man found outside Saskatoon hospital with gunshot wound
Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital in the 1700 block of 20th Street West.
-
Sask. teen facing multiple charges after sexually assaulting and threatening teen girl
A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents including sexual assault and uttering threats to a teen girl in Prince Albert.
Vancouver
-
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
-
Suspect charged with murder after 2 deaths in remote B.C. community
Days after two people were found dead in a remote B.C. community, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
-
UBC to add 778 technology seats with $21M from province
The University of British Columbia will add 778 more student spaces for technology-related programs over the next six years through a $23-million investment from the provincial government.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
-
Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., is underway.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.