    • Nova Scotia's premier says he will sit down with wineries to discuss possible funding

    Premier Tim Houston addresses reporters on Sept. 13, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic) Premier Tim Houston addresses reporters on Sept. 13, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia's premier says he is willing to sit down with the province's wine industry to discuss more financial aid.

    Tim Houston made the comments following a cabinet meeting today, after grape growers last week rejected the government's offer of an extra $1.6 million in support.

    The wineries maintain the government's offer is unfair because it also includes help for commercial bottlers, who import cheap grape juice to make wine that is less expensive than locally produced wines.

    Houston says Nova Scotia's wine industry is important and has "lots of potential" so he's open to more discussions because the government wants to help.

    Both opposition leaders say the government has to reach a deal that addresses concerns that wineries will be subject to unfair competition if the province also supports commercial bottlers.

    Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says there is no economic reason for the province to be supporting commercial wine bottlers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

