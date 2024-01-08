Nova Scotia spends $3M for new 50-bed temporary shelter in Halifax

The Nova Scotia and Halifax governments are opening a new temporary shelter later this month.

According to a Monday news release, the 50-bed shelter (35 for men and 15 for women) will open at the multi-purpose center at the Halifax Forum on Jan. 22. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Aug. 31. The capacity will increase to 70 in the coming weeks.

“We’ve worked closely with the Halifax Regional Municipality to provide Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness with more shelter options,” said Trevor Boudreau, minister of community services, in the release. “Through valuable partnerships with municipalities and service providers like 902 Man Up, we have created almost 500 shelter beds to help people experiencing homelessness across the province.”

The release says the province is spending roughly $3 million on the Forum shelter, which will bring the total number of beds in the municipality to 355.

The province will cover meals, wraparound services, and operating costs. Halifax will provide the facility free of charge, along with installing a temporary shower trailer.

“We are committed to supporting Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness and are happy to expand the work of 902 Man Up in partnership with the province and the municipality,” said Marcus James, co-executive director of 902 Man Up. “Our goal is to help vulnerable Nova Scotians access the supports they need to get back on their feet, and opening more shelter space will let us help more people.”

According to the release, 474 supportive housing units have been created across Nova Scotia since fall 2021; there are 643 in total.

