Nova Scotia teachers to vote on strike Thursday

    Nearly 10,000 public school teachers and specialists could vote on a possible strike Thursday.

    According to a news release from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Results will be made available at 9 p.m.

    The union says it is encouraging members to vote yes on the strike. According to union president Ryan Lutes, they have been in contract negotiations with the province for 10 months and haven’t made enough headway.

    A recent survey by the union found 84 per cent of teachers in the province have considered walking away from the job or relocating to a different part of the country in the last five years, citing problems with burnout, rising violence, and a lack of resources.

