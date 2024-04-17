ATLANTIC
More

    • Nova Scotians vote against spring bear hunt

    A black bear is seen in an undated file photo. A black bear is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Nova Scotia government is scuttling plans for a spring bear hunt after a survey revealed a strong divide in the province over the issue.

    According to a news release from the government, more than 17,000 Nova Scotians responded to the survey asking for feedback on a proposed bear hunt in the spring. Roughly 51 per cent of respondents were opposed to the idea, 47 per cent supported it, and two per cent were neutral.

    The province also received 134 letters and emails from people and 10 letters from organizations about the proposal, many of which did not support it.

    “The Department (of Natural Resources and Renewables) is committed to maintaining a stable and healthy bear population living in their natural habitat without negatively affecting the ecosystem or creating safety problems in communities,” the release reads.

    The release says bear management efforts will include:

    • planning a public consultation on proposed regulations to mange inappropriate feeding of wildlife
    • clarifying and addressing inconsistencies in wildlife regulations
    • seeking feedback on hunting regulations improvements
    • working with Acadia University on a research project about black bears in Nova Scotia

    There will be no changes to the annual fall bear hunt.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News