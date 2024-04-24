Officers arrest 5 people from Maine for fishing infractions in Digby County, N.S.
Fishery officers seized more than three kilograms of elvers and arrested five people from Maine for Fisheries Act infractions in Digby County, N.S., on Saturday night.
According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), officers were patrolling the Meteghan area of Digby County when they arrested the people from Maine for the infractions. They also seized three dip nets, one fyke net, and one vehicle.
Unrelated to the arrested people, officers also seized 13 kilograms of elvers and various fishing gear from the same location.
The officers returned nearly 16.5 kilograms of elvers to their river of origin.
According to the release, fishery officers have arrested 95 people and seized 74.6 kilograms of elvers, 175 dip nets, 58 fyke nets, and 21 vehicles since March 8.
On March 11, the DFO announced the elver fishery would be closed this year due to safety and conservation concerns.
“Any acts of violence or harassment towards fishery officers will not be tolerated and will be reported to the appropriate police force,” the release states. “DFO will continue to work closely with our partner agencies and departments, as well as with and local police to monitor and address any criminal activity and reports of threats, intimidation, or violence against fishery officers and other law enforcement personnel.”
