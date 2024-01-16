Ottawa to spend $980,000 on 56 charging stations for electric vehicles in Halifax

The federal government has announced $980,000 for 56 electric vehicle charging stations in the Halifax area.

Ten of the new stations will be "fast chargers" that can fully charge a vehicle in 25 to 30 minutes.

The other 46 will take between four and 10 hours for a full charge.

Funding comes from the Natural Resources Department's EV infrastructure program, and the chargers will be installed this spring.

Ottawa has allocated more than $1 billion for the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

To date, the federal government says it has supported the installation of more than 43,000 charging stations across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

