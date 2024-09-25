Our Lady Peace bringing 30th anniversary tour to Halifax, Moncton

Famed Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace is coming to Halifax and Moncton next year as part of a 30th anniversary tour.

The band is launching the tour in February 2025 and taking the show across the country to celebrate three decades of making music. They will come to Moncton’s Avenir Centre on March 12 and Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on March 13.

“Our Lady Peace will revisit their biggest hits and introduce new tracks,” a news release from promoter evenko says. “Each performance will celebrate the band’s evolution while delivering an energetic, one-of-a-kind show.”

Collective Soul, which is also celebrating 30 years as a group, will join Our Lady Peace in Moncton and Halifax. Nova Scotia band Wintersleep will perform with the group in Moncton while Ash Molloy will be featured in Halifax.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.