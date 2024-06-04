ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. author pens book about Indigenous motherhood

    Share

    A new book from an author based in Prince Edward Island offers a look at Indigenous motherhood for both parents and babies.

    “It’s called My Little Ogichidaa, which means my little warrior in Anishinaabemowin,” Willie Poll told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly in an interview Tuesday. “It’s kind of like an Indigenous-centered baby book that follows a mother’s journey as she’s pregnant with her little one and getting ready to bring the baby Earth-side and all of the dreams that she has for them.”

    Poll, who is originally from the Robinson Huron Treaty Territory in Sault Ste. Marie and now resides in the Mi’kmaq territory of P.E.I., is the director of education for the Moose Hide campaign, which seeks to end violence against women and children.

    Poll said she was inspired to write the book after listening to a speech by campaign founder Raven Lacerte, who was accompanied by her young daughter at the time.

    “I just remember thinking, like, how powerful that moment was for a young Indigenous girl, to watch her mom, this, like, powerhouse matriarch, up onstage and have people listening about such an important topic,” Poll said. “And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that child’s future is so bright.’

    “You will carry culture and you will carry our language and you will pick medicines and dance and make art and all of these things that we’re kind of reclaiming after the last however many years of colonization, residential schools and missing and murdered Indigenous people.”

    Poll said the idea of reclamation is crucial for not only children, but also parents.

    “We often say children were taken to residential schools, but we don’t often look at the other side,” she said. “Those parents were left with no ability to pass on what it meant to be a parent, what it meant to be a loving and caring adult in someone’s life.”

    Poll said the book is emotional and hopeful.

    “I think the important thing is that you’re left with this sense of knowing that Indigenous people are thriving and we’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Indigenous kids…their existence in this colonial world is enough and is powerful all on its own.”

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News