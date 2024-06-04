P.E.I. author pens book about Indigenous motherhood

A new book from an author based in Prince Edward Island offers a look at Indigenous motherhood for both parents and babies.

“It’s called My Little Ogichidaa, which means my little warrior in Anishinaabemowin,” Willie Poll told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly in an interview Tuesday. “It’s kind of like an Indigenous-centered baby book that follows a mother’s journey as she’s pregnant with her little one and getting ready to bring the baby Earth-side and all of the dreams that she has for them.”

Poll, who is originally from the Robinson Huron Treaty Territory in Sault Ste. Marie and now resides in the Mi’kmaq territory of P.E.I., is the director of education for the Moose Hide campaign, which seeks to end violence against women and children.

Poll said she was inspired to write the book after listening to a speech by campaign founder Raven Lacerte, who was accompanied by her young daughter at the time.

“I just remember thinking, like, how powerful that moment was for a young Indigenous girl, to watch her mom, this, like, powerhouse matriarch, up onstage and have people listening about such an important topic,” Poll said. “And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that child’s future is so bright.’

“You will carry culture and you will carry our language and you will pick medicines and dance and make art and all of these things that we’re kind of reclaiming after the last however many years of colonization, residential schools and missing and murdered Indigenous people.”

Poll said the idea of reclamation is crucial for not only children, but also parents.

“We often say children were taken to residential schools, but we don’t often look at the other side,” she said. “Those parents were left with no ability to pass on what it meant to be a parent, what it meant to be a loving and caring adult in someone’s life.”

Poll said the book is emotional and hopeful.

“I think the important thing is that you’re left with this sense of knowing that Indigenous people are thriving and we’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Indigenous kids…their existence in this colonial world is enough and is powerful all on its own.”

