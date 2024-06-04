ATLANTIC
    • New Brunswick school bus drivers fail to meet licensing, training requirements: audit

    A school bus driver waits in a signal in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) A school bus driver waits in a signal in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    FREDERICTON -

    New Brunswick's auditor general has uncovered evidence of school bus drivers failing to meet licensing, training and criminal record check requirements.

    Paul Martin released an audit Tuesday that also highlights "key areas of concern" regarding school bus maintenance, noting that 63 buses were overdue for inspections.

    The audit says drivers and the Education Department are failing to ensure compliance with vehicle maintenance schedules.

    Martin says the department lacks oversight to ensure compliance.

    The audit, which covered the period between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 1, 2024, also found that few strategies were in place to recruit and retain bus drivers.

    Martin has submitted to the provincial government 12 recommendations aimed at fixing these problems.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

