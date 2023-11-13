ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona

    A tree downed by post-tropical storm Fiona rests against a power line in Charlottetown, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis) A tree downed by post-tropical storm Fiona rests against a power line in Charlottetown, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis)

    The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.

    Matthew Wedge estimates that the powerful storm, which hit Atlantic Canada in September 2022, caused about $500,000 in damage to the Crystal Beach Campground, in Lower New Annan, P.E.I.

    Wedge says his insurance won't cover the cost of repairing the site after the coastal storm surge, adding that he hasn't been able to qualify for government assistance.

    He says Fiona hit the campground's electrical infrastructure, tore up many of the 180 campsites, and sent a pool deck and splash pad crashing into a building housing washrooms and a recreational centre.

    Wedge has owned the campground since 2000 and says the closure is a "tough pill to swallow."

    He says he doubts he'll be able to sell the property because it's in a high-risk coastal area.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

