P.E.I hires more than 500 nurse, care support workers

Health PEI has hired more than 500 nurses and health-care workers so far this year, according to a news release from the province.

“A tremendous amount of planning and work has been carried out behind the scenes to address the staffing challenges in health care across the province,” said Mark McLane, the health and wellness minister. “I am pleased to see this work starting (to) pay off as we welcome more nurses and care support workers to the system and begin increasing support for frontline staff and their patients.”

Since January, Health PEI has hired 547 staff members (147 of which are new graduates) into permanent, temporary, or casual positions, such as:

nine nurse practitioners

72 licensed practical nurses

201 registered nurses

265 resident care workers, personal care workers, and home support workers

The release notes the new external registered nurse application portal, which launched in May, allows qualified nurses to apply to multiple vacant positions through a single application process.

So far 70 people have applied through the online portal.

Health PEI offered 26 registered nurses employment during a recruitment mission in Dubai earlier this year. A second recruitment mission in Dubai is planned for early 2024 as part of an effort to hire 200 internationally educated nurses.

“P.E.I. has taken significant steps to address the need for more staff to care for Islanders in programs and services across the Island,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI.

“We need to continue to accelerate this work in order to stabilize services. We also need to hire more staff to support our existing employees who are facing immense pressure every day to maintain the health system.”

