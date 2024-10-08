P.E.I. man charged in 1988 Byron Carr murder pleads not guilty
Todd Joseph Gallant pleaded not guilty to the murder of Byron Carr in a Prince Edward Island courtroom on Tuesday.
Police arrested and charged Gallant for the murder of Carr last January. The case was adjourned multiple times so lawyers could receive disclosure.
Carr, a Montague schoolteacher, was found dead in his Charlottetown home in 1988. Police said Carr was stabbed and strangled after a consensual sexual encounter with another man.
The case stalled out for 35 years until police searched public DNA databases for close matches to the DNA found at the scene of the crime.
Police said the DNA led to the arrest of Gallant, who is also known as Todd Irving. Police also said Gallant has a criminal record in Charlottetown and the United States.
Gallant will return to court on Dec. 10. None of the charges against him have been proven.
Atlantic Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Millions told to evacuate from worst storm 'in 100 years to hit Florida'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'I hope so': Marc Garneau on whether Liberal party still has room for Blue Liberals
Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who describes himself in his new book as always-a-Liberal, 'but a decidedly blue one,' says he hopes the party still has room for someone like him.
'Very' serious issue: federal transport minister on contamination in northern Alberta town
The renewed pleas of people in Fort Chipewyan, Alta. for government to take action cleaning up contamination in their community have reached the ears of federal Transport Minister Anita Anand.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
WeightWatchers to offer compounded version of Wegovy weight-loss drug
WeightWatchers said on Tuesday it would offer a compounded version of Novo Nordisk's popular obesity drug Wegovy as part of its weight-management programs.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior robbed in parking lot
On September 11, 80-year-old Madeleine Gervais was robbed in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Conservatives continue to attack Trudeau's potential successors
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that the dramatic side to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and his tendency to 'play everything to the hilt,' could well become his undoing.
One American physician's long journey to becoming a family doctor in Canada
An American family doctor is frustrated with what she says has been a challenging two-year-and-counting bureaucratic journey to be accepted into Canada.
Toronto
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
Some Toronto park crews spent hours of their week hanging out at plazas instead of cutting grass: Auditor General
Some City of Toronto park crews did half as much maintenance work as they reported and instead appeared to hang out at plazas and eateries, a new report from the city’s Auditor General has found.
5 teenagers wanted in connection with sexual assault in Vaughan
Police are searching for five teenagers who allegedly sexually assaulted a female youth in Vaughan over the weekend.
Calgary
GRAPHIC VIDEO Security video shows suspect firing into vehicle in Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired by a suspect into a truck in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
Calgary officer's use of force deemed 'appropriate' in August police-involved shooting: ASIRT
A Calgary officer's use of force in an August police-involved shooting has been deemed appropriate following an investigation.
-
Potential photo radar rule changes would 'erode traffic safety': Calgary police chief
Calgary's police chief is worried possible changes to Alberta's photo radar rules will affect safety for both residents and officers – and not just on the roads.
Edmonton
Crash involving train, semi causes traffic delays near Lamont
A crash Tuesday morning between a train and a semi outside the Alberta town of Lamont is blocking traffic.
-
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Hockey 101: A noob's guide to the fastest game on ice
This is for people new to hockey. Not everyone who lives in Canada follows the game, even though it's the country's unofficial official sport. Hard for the hardcore hockey fan to understand, I know.
Montreal
Quebec coroner Kamel to investigate second fatal fire in Old Montreal
Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel will preside over a public enquiry into the deaths of Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Vérane, who were killed in a fire in a heritage building in Old Montreal on Oct. 4 that also left two people injured.
-
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an alleged arson in Saint-Leonard that occurred on the weekend.
-
Swedish company Northvolt subsidiary files for bankruptcy
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt said on Tuesday that one of its entities had filed for bankruptcy with a Stockholm court due to its financial situation.
Ottawa
Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
7 more federal properties available for housing in Ottawa, including 3 near busy transit station
The federal government announced 14 new properties will be added to the Canada Public Land Bank, the list of federal properties that could be turned into new homes, including seven in Ottawa and two in Gatineau, Que.
London
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Millions told to evacuate from worst storm 'in 100 years to hit Florida'
U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.
Charges laid after crash near Western University last month
A 20 year old is charged with two counts of fail or refusal to comply with demand made by peace officer cause bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation cause bodily harm and transport cannabis
Latest COVID vaccine now available in London and Middlesex
The latest COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in London and Middlesex. The first doses are reserved for people at the highest risk of infection and hospitalization.
Barrie
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life pleads guilty
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student crossing Big Bay Point Road in Barrie last summer has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
Northern Ontario
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Sudbury mayor wants conditions on new rental housing deal with developer
The mayor of Greater Sudbury is throwing his weight behind a proposal that could see 83 new residential units come out of the old Scotia Tower downtown.
-
Kitchener
Emergency crews battle massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Good Samaritans help injured pilot after plane crash in Huron East
Police say they received a 911 call from the involved pilot around 11:20 a.m. after they had crash-landed in a farm field near Newry Road.
-
Ontario lowers the age for self-referral mammogram breast screening to age 40
The Ontario government has lowered the age for regular mammogram breast screening to allow all woman between the age of 40 and 49 to self-refer for the service.
Windsor
Multiple vehicles being pulled from Detroit River in west Windsor
Several cars are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor.
Police seek suspect after SUV crashes into CAS building
Windsor police say they are looking for the driver who crashed into the Children’s Aid Society building.
-
Wallaceburg residents asked to keep windows and doors closed due to fire
Chatham-Kent fire is asking residents in and around Wallaceburg to keep their windows and doors closed as they battle a railroad tie fire.
Winnipeg
Manitoba's train is a lifeline for many towns. Now tourists are also discovering the route
To get between Churchill, Manitoba, Canada -- the polar bear and beluga whale capital of the world and a tourist hot spot for northern adventure tourism -- and Winnipeg, Manitoba, there are only two options: A $1,100 one-way plane flight that takes two-and-a-half hours or a scenic 45-hour to 49-hour much cheaper train ride.
Website launched to help find violent offenders in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
-
Manitoba government apologizes as part of $530M child welfare lawsuit settlement
The Manitoba government has apologized in the legislature for clawing back federal benefit payments to kids in the child welfare system.
Regina
Regina man charged after barricading himself inside basement suite and setting fire to entryways: police
A 35-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a basement suite and set fire to entryways.
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
Saskatoon
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
-
IN PICTURES
Vancouver
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vancouver Island teen
A Vancouver Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager near Duncan, B.C., earlier this year.
8 million doses in 6 months: CBSA shares details of Australia-bound meth seizures
Border officers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland made more than 60 seizures of methamphetamine bound for Australia in a six-month span earlier this year, totalling more than eight million doses of the drug.
-
Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
Vancouver Island
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vancouver Island teen
A Vancouver Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager near Duncan, B.C., earlier this year.
Hundreds of B.C. 'where to vote' cards sent out with wrong address, Elections BC says
Elections BC is reissuing new 'where to vote' cards to some residents after an administrative error mistakenly recommended voting places that were farther from homes than necessary.
-
'We reserve the right to cut mics': What to expect during the B.C. leaders' debate Tuesday
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be facing off Tuesday evening for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election. Here's what viewers can expect.
Kelowna
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.