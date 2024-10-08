P.E.I. man charged in 1988 Byron Carr murder pleads not guilty

Todd Joseph Gallant pleaded not guilty to the murder of Byron Carr in a Prince Edward Island courtroom on Tuesday.

Police arrested and charged Gallant for the murder of Carr last January. The case was adjourned multiple times so lawyers could receive disclosure.

Carr, a Montague schoolteacher, was found dead in his Charlottetown home in 1988. Police said Carr was stabbed and strangled after a consensual sexual encounter with another man.

The case stalled out for 35 years until police searched public DNA databases for close matches to the DNA found at the scene of the crime.

Police said the DNA led to the arrest of Gallant, who is also known as Todd Irving. Police also said Gallant has a criminal record in Charlottetown and the United States.

Gallant will return to court on Dec. 10. None of the charges against him have been proven.

