P.E.I. premier rejects pause on medical school

The Medical Society of Prince Edward Island has added its voice to those concerned about the impact of a medical school on the health-care system, which was the focus of opposition questions in the legislature Wednesday.

“They want to put a pause on it, so they put a red flag up. The former CEO of Health PEI put a red flag up. Many others have put a red flags up on this,” said Hal Perry, P.E.I. Liberal opposition leader. “It is very important that the physicians on Prince Edward Island, they have a very important role in this new medical school.”

By the time the school is fully up and running it will need 135 doctors teaching 20 per cent of the time. The island is currently short by about 50 physicians and the school is set to take in its first class fall 2025.

“A pause for what? I mean, we know we’re in a difficult situation with health care,” said Premier Dennis King. “It’s not like there’s a magical number of doctors that’re going to appear in the next one or two or three years that’s going to make it, all of a sudden, easier to do this.”

On the floor of the legislature, King said only one in 11 P.E.I. students get into med school. The Green Party took issue with that number, saying it's closer to one in four or one in six.

The premier said the number comes from 44 applicants to Memorial University of Newfoundland, where only four got in.

“One cohort, in one year, in one school. That’s what we’re basing our decision on our medical school for?” said Karla Bernard, P.E.I. Green leader. “God, if that’s our math, we’re in trouble.”

King has not softened in his support for the UPEI med school. He said the first class doesn't begin practical learning until 2028, and that gives them more time.

“We need to take control of our destiny and try to train and retain doctors here in Prince Edward Island,” said King. “I’ve said it 10 times in here, I don’t know how we address a labour challenge without addressing labour.”

In a statement, the Medical Society said they aren’t against the idea of the school, but do not want to see it open without a good plan to maintain patient care for islanders.

“As we say in medicine, first do no harm,” the statement reads.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.