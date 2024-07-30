ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for allegedly holding woman at gunpoint, fleeing on beach

    A Prince Edward Island RCMP officer is pictured. (Source: P.E.I. RCMP) A Prince Edward Island RCMP officer is pictured. (Source: P.E.I. RCMP)
    Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a caller who believed a man, reportedly carrying a firearm, was holding her daughter against her will around 4:30 p.m. Police attended a St. Raphael residence and found a pellet rifle in the driveway.

    Police learned the suspect and the woman had left the scene and were in a nearby residence. An officer spotted the two individuals fleeing the area again as they left their vehicle on Ferry Road and ran along the beach.

    The release says the suspect and the woman broke into a cottage and the police surrounded the area. The suspect surrendered without further incident and the woman was deemed to be unharmed.

    The release says police expect to lay several charges against the man, including:

    • forcible confinement
    • assault
    • weapons offences
    • break and enter
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • flight from police

