ATLANTIC
More

    • P.E.I. RCMP arrest N.S. man for alleged drug trafficking

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a Nova Scotia man for alleged drug trafficking on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers pulled over a vehicle as part of a targeted traffic stop in Morell and found roughly 60 grams of suspected cocaine.

    Police arrested an unnamed 29-year-old man from Lower Sackville. The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News