    • P.E.I. RCMP seize half-a-pound of crystal meth

    A 48-year-old woman is facing drug charges after police found half-a-pound of crystal methamphetamine on Friday.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, officers made a traffic stop in West Devon around 3 p.m. and arrested Janice Rehberg from West Prince. They also found the crystal meth and charged Rehberg with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

    Rehberg, who is facing other outstanding drug charges, will appear in court on March 13.

    "Crystal meth is a growing problem here in P.E.I.,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore with the P.E.I. RCMP in the release. “Half a pound represents over 2,000 doses of this dangerous drug.”

