P.E.I. reports 6 overdoses from 'highly potent opioid'

Prince Edward Island is warning residents about the presence of a “highly potent overdose” after six overdoses on Friday.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the overdoses happened in Charlottetown and the substance is believed to be fentanyl. There were no reported deaths.

“This is an important reminder that carrying naloxone and informing others who may use drugs that naloxone is available are important steps to reduce the risk of possible overdoses,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in the release.

Anyone who suspects an overdose is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.