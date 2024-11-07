P.E.I. tables $483M capital budget for 2025-2026

The P.E.I. Progressive Conservative government has once again tabled what it calls the largest capital budget for the province in decades.

The government revealed the $483 million proposed capital budget for 2025-2026 on Thursday. The capital budget serves as the forecast for spending on infrastructure and projects like roads, bridges, equipment and public buildings.

The province also says the new capital budget will total $1.65 billion across five years.

The 2024-2025 capital budget was $368.8 million and said the five-year total would be $1.3 billion.

“This year’s capital budget reflects a historic commitment to infrastructure renewal, modernized public services, and sustainable growth—comparable to the transformative Comprehensive Development Plan of 1969,” a release from the government says.

The budget includes $69.9 million over five years to build two net-zero elementary schools with 650-student capacities in Charlottetown. It will also spend $10 million on the George School replacement, $16.8 million on renovations for Westisle High School and $16 million for school revitalization fund.

“This budget is about more than bricks and mortar,” said Jill Burridge, minister of Finance. “It’s about creating the conditions for sustainable growth and ensuring every Islander—no matter where they live—has access to the services, opportunities, and infrastructure they need to succeed.”

Other budget highlights include:

$295.6 million over five years to build and maintain roads, bridges and highways

$184.6 million over five years to build 482 new social housing units

$57.5 million over three years for new community health centres

$31.7 million over five years to upgrade and repair public housing units

$18.8 million over four years to for an adult day program for seniors

$14 million over five years to build 47 tiny homes and small homes

$11 million over three years for long-term care bed expansion

$2.5 million to build cellphone towers

$1.2 million for a midwifery clinic in Summerside

