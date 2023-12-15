P.E.I. to launch $10-a-day child care next month

Prince Edward Island early years centres and licenced family home centres will have $10-a-day fees for all attending children next month.

According to a Friday news release, the province will drop child care fees to $10-a-day starting Jan. 1. The federal and provincial governments committed to bringing regulated average child-care fees down to $10 under the Canada-Prince Edward Island Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

“With over half of the provinces and territories now offering regulated child care for an average of $10-a-day or less, we are making life more affordable for families, and quality education more accessible to children across the country,” said Jenna Sudds, federal minister of families, children, and social development, in the release. “This transformative milestone is significant for families in Prince Edward Island who could be saving up to $4,170 per child every year.”

Early years centres receive operational funding from the province and are publicly managed.

“Accessing affordable, quality child care is so important for parents and families,” said Natalie Jameson, provincial minister of education and early years. “By reducing the cost of early learning and child care, we empower parents to participate in the workforce, while providing young children with the early learning opportunities they need. This approach not only supports families but also contributes to the long-term social and economic well-being of our province.”

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.