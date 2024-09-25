P.E.I. woman charged with alleged sexual assault on youth

ATLANTIC
    A 41-year-old Prince Edward Island woman is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against a youth.

    RCMP launched an investigation into sexual offences against a person under the age of 16 in Queens County on Sept. 14, according to a news release from police. On Tuesday they arrested and charged the woman.

    The accused, who was released on strict conditions, was charged with:

    • sexual assault
    • sexual interference
    • invitation to sexual touching
    • permitting a person under the age of 19 to consume cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Control Act

    The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

    “Our priority is to ensure the dignity, privacy, and well-being of victims throughout the process. With this in mind, we will not be providing any further details that could lead to the identification of the victim, which includes the name of the accused," said Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer for the P.E.I. RCMP, in the release.

