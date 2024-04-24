Paranormal investigation set for Saint John’s historic Loyalist House

There have been countless stories over the years of ghost activity happening inside of Saint John’s historic Loyalist House, and a public paranormal investigations slated for this weekend might just answer some centuries-old questions.

Canadian paranormal expeditions will be hosting public paranormal investigations both Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. at Loyalist House, and will be using the latest paranormal tracking equipment to do so.

Brad Monks is the founder of Canadian paranormal expeditions and has been ghost hunting for more than 25 years. He has high hopes for what the group will find this weekend in the more than 200-year-old home.

“Couple weeks ago we went in, checked it out and yeah, we caught some stuff out of there,” Monks says. “We caught an aberration walking by a mirror, we caught voices in there, and anybody that is going to come this weekend, I am sure they will have a great time.”

Monks admits he has been trying to get into Loyalist House for a paranormal investigation due to his love for history.

He also notes the event (which costs $30 per person) helps raised funds for the daily operations for Loyalist House, with all the funds raised going towards the historic site. The fact the home has been standing since the early 1800’s, and survived the great fire of Saint John in the late 1870’s, gives Monks hope any spirits hanging around won’t be shy during the investigation nights.

“I always say let the history speak to the voice of the spirits that are in there,” Monks says. “So if they have something to say and they want to tell you something they will let you know.”

Loyalist House is operated by the New Brunswick Historical Society. Vice-president Troy Middleton has always been aware of the stories associated with the historic home, but admits he was a bit skeptical of ghosts.

That was until he joined Monks and his team in their pre-scout of the building earlier in April.

“The stuff I seen and heard, yeah there is something to it,” Middleton admits. “We were all downstairs in this room and we heard footsteps and voices coming from upstairs, and we confirmed everyone was down here. Lights would come on, turned off by asking them to do it and it was just the paranormal people doing it I asked (the spirits) if they could turn the lights off and it went off.

“I’m not staying in this house overnight I’ll tell ya that much.”

The house was built by the Merritt family in the early 1800’s and was completed by 1817. Five generations of the family lived in the home before it was sold to the New Brunswick Historical Society in 1958. Three years later it opened as a museum, and is one of the only buildings to survive the Great Fire of Saint John in 1877.

Middleton says any chance to showcase the historic site is great for the society.

“Any publicity is good publicity,” says Middleton. “We are a volunteer organization, most of us are volunteers that work here other than summer students and we rely on donations and admissions coming though the door so any event we can do to help bring some money in to keep this place open is great.”

As for advice for those interested in attending the public investigation, Monks advises them to have an open mind. He says he and his team have seen it all before and will ensure the safety of those taking part, who might just leave with an experience they won’t be able to explain.

“Sometimes you can go in it and lots of stuff goes on, you go the next night and it’s quiet as a mouse,” admits Monks. “Loyalist House has some history behind it and we’re hoping to make it fun and (exciting) for everyone that comes.”

Monks hopes to conduct paranormal investigations in other olds sites around uptown like the Imperial Theatre and the Firefighters Museum.

