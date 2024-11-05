Person fined $5K for unauthorized longline fishing near Cape Breton

A person has received a $5,000 fine for unauthorized fishing in a protected area near eastern Cape Breton.

The unnamed individual pleaded guilty to longline fishing in a high-protection zone of the St. Anns Bank Marine Protected Area on Oct. 23, according to a social media post by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

“This is the first conviction of an offence under the Oceans Act in our Maritimes Region,” the post reads. “The individual was fined $5,000, forfeited over $17,000 worth of groundfish catch, and their vessel will be monitored for the next 10 years no matter where they fish.”

The high-protection zone excludes all forms of commercial fishing to protect the biodiverse area, which is home to herring, sea sponges, leatherback sea turtles and Atlantic wolffish.

