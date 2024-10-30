Plenty of pumpkins left in farms across Nova Scotia

Farmers across the Maritimes still have number of pumpkins left the day before Halloween.

Nova Scotia farmer Danny Dill says his crops grew thousands this year.

“Very busy year, of course, again here, but word on the pumpkin vine is there have been a lot of pumpkins everywhere. It’s been an excellent growing season,” he says. “I’ve noticed there have been a lot of newer growers and I’m thinking, okay. There are only so many pieces to the pie and there are only so many people in Nova Scotia or wherever that will probably buy a pumpkin and where are you going to sell them?”

Many local growers are seeing a surplus in their crops this season.

Blake Jennings, owner and operator of the Pumpkin Jungle in Masstown, N.S., says it’s been a season to remember.

“There is a fine line for that perfect growing season. Lots of heat and 10-to-20 millilitres of rain every other week and that really is the perfect growing season,” says Jennings.

Dilly Family Farms pumpkin selection is pictured. (Source: Emma Convey/CTV News Atlantic)

This is quite the change from last year’s crop. Dill says he lost a few thousand pumpkins due to crops going underwater 2023. This year he has seen 110 per cent more, making it one of the best years since 2019.

The healthy harvest could be a reason for a few bargains this year. The average price for a pumpkin at grocery stores in Nova Scotia is around $5, but some spots had prices as low as $2 and $3 on Wednesday.

"We supply to Sobeys here in Atlantic Canada and of course dealing with them, they don’t want to get stuck with pumpkins. You definitely want to sell out. A lot of Sobeys stores and other stores as well, they like to run out several dates beforehand,” says Jennings

Jennings says many people tend to procrastinate and purchase pumpkins last minute.

“The last couple days before Halloween, there's quite a rush of people looking for pumpkins, so you see sales spike,” says Jennings.

"They paid for it, you know, they've had a truck there and freight costs and all the work, they want to get something out of it at least,” says Dill

For many Maritimers, buying a pumpkin is more about the experience than the cost.

“We have always come here to get pumpkins and stuff," says Steven Raley, a Windsor resident.

Bree Hiltz says going to Dill’s farm is an annual tradition.

"Everybody goes to the grocery store for convenience and because it's cheaper, but you are supporting locals and you get more experience coming to the pumpkin patch,” says Hiltz.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.