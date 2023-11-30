Police conducting search in neighbourhood of missing Cape Breton woman

The Cape Breton Regional Police’s Forensic Identification Unit and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office spent much of Thursday searching an area at the end of Dalhousie Drive in Sydney, N.S.

“I can't comment on the reason for the search. The only thing I can say is it’s part of an ongoing investigation and once additional information is gained, then an update will be provided by our office,” said Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sergeant Joe Farrell.

The investigation is taking place just two houses down from where Debbie Hutchinson lived. The 59-year-old was last seen alive in April 2017.

Her car, a 2005 white Kia Magentis, was found burned-out in a wooded area not far from Hutchinson's home.

For six years, police have considered Hutchinson's disappearance as a missing person’s case, but las June police said new information led investigators to deem her disappearance a homicide.

“At this time I can't make any comment, as the area has just begun being searched this morning,” said Farrell

Farrell says investigators expected to be on scene for the reminder of Thursday and part of Friday.