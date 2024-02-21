Police looking for teen who sprayed 'chemical irritant' in Saint John, N.B., bus

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver on Saturday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to the assault on King Street around 10:36 p.m. They learned a teenage male, accompanied by two female teenagers, allegedly sprayed a chemical irritant into the bus as they exited the vehicle.

One suspect was described as wearing blue pants, a red hoody, and a backpack. The other two suspects had long curly hair and had their hair up in a bun, respectively.

Paramedics treated the bus driver at the scene and there were no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

