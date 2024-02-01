Police warn of high-risk offender living in Halifax

ATLANTIC
    The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.

    According to a Thursday news release from police, Harvey Joseph Venus, 38, was released into the community after serving time in custody for breaching a long-term supervision order.

    Venus was previously convicted of:

    • two counts of sexual assault
    • assault causing bodily harm
    • sexual interference of a person under 16 years old
    • assault

    The release says Venus is not allowed:

    • to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18
    • to own, use, or possess any devices that would grant him access to the internet
    • to be in, near, or around daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and recreational centres
    • to consume or purchase drugs or alcohol
    • to communicate or associate with anyone involved in criminal activity

    Police warn the public against undertaking vigilante activity. Anyone who believes Venus is violating his release conditions can call 902-490-5020.

