Police warn of high-risk offender living in Halifax

The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.

According to a Thursday news release from police, Harvey Joseph Venus, 38, was released into the community after serving time in custody for breaching a long-term supervision order.

Venus was previously convicted of:

two counts of sexual assault

assault causing bodily harm

sexual interference of a person under 16 years old

assault

The release says Venus is not allowed:

to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18

to own, use, or possess any devices that would grant him access to the internet

to be in, near, or around daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and recreational centres

to consume or purchase drugs or alcohol

to communicate or associate with anyone involved in criminal activity

Police warn the public against undertaking vigilante activity. Anyone who believes Venus is violating his release conditions can call 902-490-5020.