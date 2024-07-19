Prince Edward Island pair prepared for Paris Olympics

Price Edward Island may be small, but the support for its Olympics-bound athletes looms large.

There are two athletes from the Island heading to the Paris Olympics: wrestler Hannah Taylor and rugby player Alysha Corrigan. While the games are still a week out, both athletes say the support has been overwhelming.

“P.E.I. supports both of us an incredible amount,” says Corrigan, who hails from Charlottetown. “We're so lucky to be able to go and represent them.”

“We are a small province but clearly we're producing some high-level athletes,” says Taylor, from Summerside. “I feel like I have a lot of support from everyone back home on P.E.I. They have been supporting me in congratulating me already.”

For both athletes it will be their first time representing their county on the world’s biggest stage, but neither are a stranger to international competition.

Taylor, who got into wrestling at an early age, was drawn to the physical aspect of the sport.

“You have to be very strong, fast, and technical,” Taylor says. “There's so much to this sport and because it's individual, I know that my effort determines my success. I like being able to be in control in that way.”

Taylor has found herself on numerous podiums over the years in the 57kg weight class, including a silver medal at the Pan American Games in 2023. Earlier this year, Taylor needed to win her semi-final match at the Pan American Olympic qualifiers to punch her ticket to Paris.

Not only did she win her semi-final match, she went on to claim the gold medal.

“Once the match was complete and I was successful in that event, I can't even put into words how incredible it was,” beams Taylor. “I knew that my lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian is coming true, because no one could take it away from me. I was now going to Paris, so it was a very incredible feeling.”

Hannah Taylor speaks to the crowd during an Olympic send-off celebration in Summerside, P.E.I. (Source: Instagram/@hannahfaytay)

Taylor is looking forward to engage with other athletes in the Olympic Village and enjoying the experience with her friends and family.

Corrigan is also looking forward to life in the village at her first Olympic Games.

Team Canada’s Women’s 7s Rugby Team qualified for the Olympics late in 2023 and in June the roster of 12 was selected for the Paris games.

“It was super emotional, a bit of relief, but it's just a lot of pride,” Corrigan says on being one of the 12 players picked to represent Canada. “Being able to be named in that 12 is an honor, but any 12 could have been picked from that 24. We have such an incredible group that we get to train with day in and day out and we're so lucky on that aspect.”

Not only is Corrigan eager to make Islanders proud, she says the way the entire Atlantic region supports their athletes is unlike anywhere else in the country.

There are 15 Maritimers heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nova Scotia is sending 10 athletes while three are set to represent New Brunswick. The opening ceremonies begin July 26 at 2:30 p.m. AT.

