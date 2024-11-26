'Protect yourself': African-Nova Scotian immunization clinics open across N.S

A slew of Black health and wellness clinics have opened back up across Nova Scotia.

The initiative started during the pandemic to connect Black and African-Nova Scotians with health-care services, specifically vaccinations.

On Tuesday, representatives went to New Horizons Baptist Church in Halifax to offer people COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia vaccinations.

“The largest part of our congregation is through the church, and through the clerks and the pastors, we are able to get the word out that these clinics are taking place,” says Debra Gannon, Nova Scotia Health coordinator.

There are 23 clinics happening this year as officials continue to distribute services across the province.

“A couple weeks ago we were in Cape Breton,” says Gannon. “Four days later we were at the other end of the province down in Yarmouth.”

Rhonda Britton, lead pastor at New Horizons Baptist Church, says in addition to accessibility, the clinics offer a chance to put trust back into a community that has been disproportionately affected by illness.

"We had a hill to climb in getting people to feel confident in having a vaccination because of the historical wrongs that have been done to people in that field,” says Britton. “By getting the word out, we hope it puts more people at ease and makes them feel comfortable.”

Ray Simmons was one of many to get vaccinated at New Horizons on Tuesday, and says he hopes others will do the same.

"Get your flu shots. Get your COVID shots. Protect yourself,” says Simmons.

The next Black health and wellness clinic will be held at 26 Cherry Brook Road in Dartmouth on Nov. 30 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

