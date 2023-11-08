Public meeting will decide future of Cape Breton library

Libraries are typically quiet places, but a branch in Florence, N.S., in Cape Breton is so quiet and so low on visitors that the facility may close.

“On average we see maybe three people per open day and maybe even less some days,” said Lisa Mulak, regional librarian.

A public meeting to discuss the J. Wesley Stubbert Library’s future is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure of a nearby school and the pandemic may have contributed to the dwindling numbers, but some people were still surprised with the news.

“Initially when I first received the call about the library, iIwas surprised the numbers were as low as they are,” said Gordon MacDonald, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Councillor.

It's not the first time this branch has been put on the chopping block, but since 2017, numbers have decreased by 63 per cent.

“This library was moved. It used to be further down the road a while back and they attempted to close it back then,” said MacDonald.

Another reason for the pending closure is the 500 square foot space lacks the tools of a modern day library.

“Libraries as an institution have changed. We often hear about the modern public library and spaces where you can sit and relax and connect with other people,” said Mulak.

While people may not be going to the Florence branch, it’s a different story at other regional libraries across Cape Breton, especially in Sydney.

“We've seen a membership increase by about 4,000 over the last two years, which is significant for us. Our numbers for all of our libraries have rebounded or have surpassed pre-pandemic statistics,” said Mulak.