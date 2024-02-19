Quebec man charged with child luring in Dieppe, N.B.

A man from Shawinigan, Que., is facing child luring and sexual touching charges in New Brunswick after an RCMP investigation.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of child luring in Dieppe on Dec. 21, 2023. They identified a suspect and seized digital evidence from a residence on Feb. 15.

Police arrested Olivier Boisvert, 37, at the scene. He appeared in Moncton court and was charged with:

luring a child

making sexually explicit material available to a child

invitation to sexual touching

Police say they’re working to determine if there are other victims.

Boisvert used the username “TTVSkorp0” on Discord and on Xbox, where, police say, he sometimes played Dead by Daylight.

If anyone interacted with Boisvert on those platforms, or if anyone has information related to the investigation, police ask them to call 506-857-2400 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Boisvert was remanded into custody and he will appear in court on Tuesday.

