    • Razorblade, cannabis found in Halloween treat bags: N.S. RCMP

    Nova Scotia RCMP found a razorblade in a Halloween treat bag. (Source: RCMP) Nova Scotia RCMP found a razorblade in a Halloween treat bag. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a razorblade and pre-rolled cannabis joints were found in separate treat bags on Halloween.

    Police learned two youths returned home with a dozen joints among their treats in Lake Echo around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, according to an RCMP news release. Officers believe the cannabis came from a home on Ponderosa Road or Bluerock Road between 7 and 8 p.m.

    Police then responded to a report of a razorblade in a youth’s treat bag in Westphal around 9:50 p.m. They believe the blade came from a Taranaki Drive residence.

    Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

