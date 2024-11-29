Recount ordered for Annapolis district after N.S. election

A close race in the Annapolis district in the recent Nova Scotia provincial election is getting a recount.

Progressive Conservative candidate David Bowlby edged out Liberal Carman Kerr by seven votes on Tuesday.

Elections Nova Scotia says if the number of votes separating the top candidate from any other candidate is fewer than 10, the returning officer will apply for a recount.

According to a news release from Elections Nova Scotia, 356,320 ballots were cast in the election, which saw the PCs return to power with 43 seats and its second majority under Premier Tim Houston. The NDP earned nine seats while the Liberals only managed to snag two.

Voter turnout was down 10 per cent – nearly 66,000 votes – compared to the 2021 election.

