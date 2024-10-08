Red light cameras, photo radars now allowed in New Brunswick

Three-and-a-half years after the legislation change was first announced, New Brunswick municipalities are now allowed to use technology like red light cameras, photo radars, school bus cameras and automated licence plate readers to catch lawbreakers on the road.

An “Act Respecting Image-capturing Enforcement Systems” came into effect on Oct. 1. The legislation does not require motorists be notified of the changes or if there is a red light camera.

It will be up to municipalities to decide if they want to put up signs letting residents know that a red light camera or other photo-taking device is present.

Under the legislation, motorists caught breaking a law on camera will have the evidence reviewed by a peace officer. If the officer determines a violation has occurred, a ticket – including a picture of the violation – will be sent by mail to the owner on the vehicle’s registrations. While the owner will be liable for the fine, they will not lose any points as someone else may have been driving the vehicle.

Many Saint John residents were unaware of what a red light camera even was. After learning more, many supported the idea and are curious if any will be implemented in their city.

Of the three major New Brunswick cities, Saint John and Fredericton have said they will look into the idea further before adding any sort of cameras to their jurisdiction. The City of Moncton says they have no plans to add any cameras at this time.

Saint John Police Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Weir is intrigued by the idea, and believes it can go a long way in helping law enforcement.

“It's also good in a sense that just the knowledge that this type of technology could be implemented in our community quite often is enough to bring down the amount of these violations that are occurring,” says Weir.

Weir believe the technology could not only deter crime, but also help track down lawbreakers.

It will also free up more police resources, with officers not having to monitor intersections the cameras will be able to catch drivers speeding through red lights.

“Obviously it can document who's doing what and when it's happening itself, which would in turn free up those resources to go and respond to other matters” says Weir.

There is also a privacy concern for some residents with municipalities not having to notify drivers a camera is present.

University of New Brunswick Law Professor Hilary Young says assuming the footage is being used only for its intended purpose it isn’t an issue.

“Obviously we do have a very important right to privacy, but it's not an absolute one,” says Young. “The kind of information being collected here is not especially sensitive, and it's being collected for a very important public safety reason.”

It isn’t known of other municipalities in the province are planning to add red light cameras at this time.

