Rehearsal hall for historic N.B. band damaged in fire

The Saint John rehearsal hall for the oldest operating concert band in New Brunswick suffered severe fire damage on Saturday morning.

Saint Mary’s Band says their rehearsal hall on Brinley Street lost its rear wall and sustained damage to its roof during the fire. The band, which was founded in 1903, has used the hall for 63 years.

“The prompt response from the Saint John Fire Department prevented extensive damage to the building and its contents - the musical instruments, the sheet music library (some of which is as old as the band itself), and the band’s performance equipment were all unharmed,” a news release from the group says.

“While the band hall awaits repairs, the bands will continue their rehearsals next week at various locations throughout the city, thanks to the generous assistance of community partners.”

The release says the fire started from a homeless encampment near the building. There were no reported injuries.

The Back in Time big band and two Second Chance bands also use the rehearsal hall.

The group says they are working to determine a timeline for repairs. They hope to be back in the hall for rehearsals before next summer.

The band will host a fundraiser concert for the hall at Harbour View High School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. Admission is by donation.

