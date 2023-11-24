ATLANTIC
More

    • Right-of-way disagreement grows at Peggys Cove

    Not everything is serene in the picturesque fishing village of Peggys Cove, N.S.

    A disagreement over a perceived right-of-way and a long-used gravel road has pitted neighbour against neighbour.

    Paul Paruch says a recent land use bylaw review showed an adjacent property had been zoned as commercial with subdivision rights.

    “We did a very deep title search with some experts and some legal counsel, and it turns out that there’s no title access across our land deeded or otherwise,” says Paruch. “So our advice then, and continues to be now, to make sure that that access didn’t continue because it’s unlawful.”

    So, they cut that road off with a mound of dirt. Neighbours who didn't want to appear on camera say that prevented access to fishing huts along the shore that had been used for generations.

    Paruch also claims there is a right-of-way written into their deed that allows them access to their property from rocky road; two weeks ago that was blocked with fishing traps.

    “I’ve been advised that they are governed by DFO rights and if I touch them that I’d be in violent offence of federal law,” Paruch says.

    “It’s really unfortunate to see conflict between two neighbours reach this point,” says area councillor Pam Lovelace.

    As it stands, no one is willing to budge.

    “My advice to them is to sit down and work out whatever the issue is,” Lovelace says.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News