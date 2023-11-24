Right-of-way disagreement grows at Peggys Cove

Not everything is serene in the picturesque fishing village of Peggys Cove, N.S.

A disagreement over a perceived right-of-way and a long-used gravel road has pitted neighbour against neighbour.

Paul Paruch says a recent land use bylaw review showed an adjacent property had been zoned as commercial with subdivision rights.

“We did a very deep title search with some experts and some legal counsel, and it turns out that there’s no title access across our land deeded or otherwise,” says Paruch. “So our advice then, and continues to be now, to make sure that that access didn’t continue because it’s unlawful.”

So, they cut that road off with a mound of dirt. Neighbours who didn't want to appear on camera say that prevented access to fishing huts along the shore that had been used for generations.

Paruch also claims there is a right-of-way written into their deed that allows them access to their property from rocky road; two weeks ago that was blocked with fishing traps.

“I’ve been advised that they are governed by DFO rights and if I touch them that I’d be in violent offence of federal law,” Paruch says.

“It’s really unfortunate to see conflict between two neighbours reach this point,” says area councillor Pam Lovelace.

As it stands, no one is willing to budge.

“My advice to them is to sit down and work out whatever the issue is,” Lovelace says.

