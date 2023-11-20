ATLANTIC
More

    • Rock band Styx bring trio of shows to N.S., N.B., P.E.I.

    If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.

    According to a news release, Styx, which released its 17th studio album, “Crash of the Crown,” in 2021, will hit Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island next May. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday.

    The band will play at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on May 17, Credit Union Place in Summerside on May 18, and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on May 19.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News