Saint John police arrest man for allegedly driving stolen vehicle into cop cars

Saint John, N.B., police have arrested a man for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into two cop cars.

According to police, an undercover officer saw a stolen 2010 silver Nissan Sentra in the Uptown Saint John area around 10:20 a.m. on Friday. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the 34-year-old driver allegedly tried to flee the scene and drove into a marked police car. He then reportedly backed into an unmarked police vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

The accused allegedly tried to run away on foot, but police arrested him and charged him with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

The unnamed driver is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to make his elections.

